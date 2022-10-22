StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.11). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. Research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

