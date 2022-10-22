StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.39.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.11). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. Research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.