StockNews.com Lowers Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

RFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Resolute Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $145,274.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth $6,852,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 239.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 409,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 305.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 366,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 97.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 234,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 156.6% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 213,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.