Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $15.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 42,316 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Insider Activity

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,326 shares of company stock worth $4,644,446. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

