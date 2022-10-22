SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a report issued on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MacroGenics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

MGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $295.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 168,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $623,161.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

