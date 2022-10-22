Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

