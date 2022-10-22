System1 (NYSE:SST) & KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Financial Review

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -27.34% -9.76% KnowBe4 2.60% 8.93% 3.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares System1 and KnowBe4’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A KnowBe4 $246.30 million 17.38 -$11.85 million $0.05 490.10

Analyst Ratings

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KnowBe4.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for System1 and KnowBe4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 3 0 2.75 KnowBe4 0 12 2 0 2.14

System1 currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.60%. KnowBe4 has a consensus target price of $26.04, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Volatility & Risk

System1 has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KnowBe4 has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

System1 beats KnowBe4 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

