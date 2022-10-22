Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $8.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 68.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 812,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 329,398 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. Taboola.com had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.