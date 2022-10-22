Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $67.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 2.37. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

