Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) CEO Timothy John Sopko Buys 1,000 Shares

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) CEO Timothy John Sopko bought 1,000 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 9.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in Taylor Devices by 23.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

