Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 3.6 %
TMHC stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,101 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 877,614 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 532,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 323,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.