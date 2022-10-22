Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 3.6 %

TMHC stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,101 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 877,614 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 532,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 323,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

