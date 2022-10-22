TC Energy’s (TRP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$67.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares set a C$65.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.53.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at C$58.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$59.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.75. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$54.60 and a 52 week high of C$74.44.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,895.90. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,751.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,065.83. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $363,444.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.