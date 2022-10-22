TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,815.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,129,000 after buying an additional 944,675 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,492,000 after buying an additional 515,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.76. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

