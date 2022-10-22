TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 375,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $114.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.