Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after buying an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,797,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average is $90.73.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

