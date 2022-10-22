Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $288.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $202.00 and last traded at $204.45, with a volume of 1048600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.04.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tesla to $33.33 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.68.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $41,138,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

