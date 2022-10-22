Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $63.39, but opened at $60.19. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 3,676 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,805 shares of company stock worth $854,984 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

