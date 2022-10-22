Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.52% of Texas Roadhouse worth $26,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73,997 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 567,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,552,000 after buying an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 269,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after buying an additional 44,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $97.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.