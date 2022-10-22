The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy Sells 20,000 Shares

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

