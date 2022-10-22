The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKIN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 423,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Price Performance

SKIN opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 11.44. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

