The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $45.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.97.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,426,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,426,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

