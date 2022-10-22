The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.65.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

