The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on December 1st

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.
J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.
J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $142.81 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker
In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
