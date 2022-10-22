The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

