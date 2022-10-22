The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 55.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 0.84. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 11.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Stories

