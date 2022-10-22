The Market Herald Limited (ASX:TMH) Insider Gavin Argyle Acquires 550,000 Shares of Stock

The Market Herald Limited (ASX:TMH – Get Rating) insider Gavin Argyle bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$220,000.00 ($153,846.15).

Gavin Argyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Gavin Argyle 8,300,000 shares of Market Herald stock.

Market Herald Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

About Market Herald

The Market Herald Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital business news and investor relations platform in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: The Market Herald, Stockhouse, and Subscribacar. The company operates The Market Herald, an Australian business digital news masthead; HotCopper, a sub-forum to display company information, videos, and publication; and Stockhouse, an internet discussion forum, as well as offers digital investor relations and wealth brand consulting services.

