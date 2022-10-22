The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $186.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.