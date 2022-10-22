The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $186.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

