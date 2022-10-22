TheStreet Downgrades Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMBA. Summit Insights lowered Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ambarella to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.27.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,084,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

