Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 12,298 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 12,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $75,017.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,933,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Weave Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 73,761 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $472,808.01.

Weave Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WEAV opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.54 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 219.35%. Analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEAV has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 89,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 3,252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 354,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.