Tobam Buys New Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Tobam bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.