TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 244.91 and a quick ratio of 244.91. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,899,000 after purchasing an additional 90,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,413 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.6% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,099,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

