Traders Buy Large Volume of Constellium Call Options (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,015 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 4,444 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 307.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.00. Constellium has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.