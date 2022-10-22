TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Lowered to C$15.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TAC. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE:TAC opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.36). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 79.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,204,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,101,000 after buying an additional 1,419,388 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,439,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,199,000 after buying an additional 170,219 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 46.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.