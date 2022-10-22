TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Lowered to C$15.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TAC. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.
TransAlta Stock Performance
NYSE:TAC opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 79.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,204,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,101,000 after buying an additional 1,419,388 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,439,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,199,000 after buying an additional 170,219 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 46.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
