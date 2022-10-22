TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $70.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $109.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.