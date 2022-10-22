Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $181.00 at Citigroup

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

TRV stock opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.54. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 51.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $883,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

