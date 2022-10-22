Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace Sells 8,742 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $201,240.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,086,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,871.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance
TMCI stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.