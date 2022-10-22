Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace Sells 8,742 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $201,240.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,086,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,871.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

TMCI stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 493,351 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after acquiring an additional 152,240 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 328,544 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

