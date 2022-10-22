Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

NYSE TREX opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

