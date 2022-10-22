TrueBlue (TBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
TrueBlue Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TBI opened at $21.91 on Friday. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
