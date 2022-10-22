TrueBlue (TBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TBI opened at $21.91 on Friday. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TrueBlue by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

