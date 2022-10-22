Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock to $45.00. The company traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 208996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after buying an additional 1,888,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.