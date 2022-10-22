Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Compass Point to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

TFC stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

