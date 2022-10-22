Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,399,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,412,000 after buying an additional 42,971 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

