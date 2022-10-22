Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 27910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

Specifically, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,034,968.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,034,968.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,207 shares of company stock worth $2,132,142. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Trupanion Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,557,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 56.0% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 33.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.