Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of TPB opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $368.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 973,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 413,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 280,612 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

