TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bankshares

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TVA Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TVA Group stock opened at C$1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. TVA Group has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.78.
TVA Group Company Profile
