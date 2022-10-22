Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $368.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

