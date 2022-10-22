Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $335.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.45. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.64.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

