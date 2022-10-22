Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

