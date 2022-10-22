Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Williams Trading

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Williams Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Williams Trading’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.24.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200,607 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 95.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

