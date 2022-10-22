UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives $14.02 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UniCredit from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.