UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $162.19 and last traded at $162.19. 1,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 60,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.41.

Specifically, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.93.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 22,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.